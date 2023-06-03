Quaid-e-Azam National Squash starts

ISLAMABAD: Leading players have moved into the next round of the first Quaid-e-Azam National Squash Championship, which started at the Mushaf Squash Complex Friday. Men senior satellite event: Farhan Zaman bt Abdul Waqar 11-7, 11-3, 11-5, Arbab Aizaz bt Anas Khan 11-9, 11-7, 11-9, Faraz bt Asher butt 3-0 11-6, 11-1, 11-3, Waqar Mehboob bt Fahad Sharif 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 15, Shahab Khan bt Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, Mutahir Ali bt Waqas 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 25, Khoshal Riaz bt Abdullah Nadeem 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6, Shayan W-O against Zeeshan Malik, Komail Tariq bt Noor Zaman 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, Khaqan Malik bt Nawab Shah 11-6, 11-8, 11-3, Varun Asif bt Mvfarhan 11-8, 6-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-3, Abdullah Nawaz bt Jawad Ali Khan 11-7, 11-3, 11-8, M Ammad bt Bilal Zakir 11-7, 12-10, 11-5, Usman Nadeem bt M Junaid Khan 11-7, 11-8, 12-10, Yasin Khatak bt M Baber 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-3, Mehmood Mehboob bt Cavish Farukh 11-8, 11-8, 12-14, 11-6.