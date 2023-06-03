 
Saturday June 03, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

June 03, 2023

Taqweem

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘Taqweem’, the show will run at the gallery until June 5. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.