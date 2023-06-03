Missing minor girl found dead

The body of three-year-old Manahil, daughter of Sajid, was discovered near the Lyari River in Shafiq Colony on Friday. The minor girl had been missing from Gabol Town for the past two days. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transported the body to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals at the hospital said the girl’s body had been lying there for about two days. However, due to the unavailability of a female medico-legal officer, the postmortem examination could not be conducted immediately. Manahil had gone missing from outside her house on May 30, sparking immediate concern among her family members. They promptly informed the police about her disappearance, saying that the last time she was seen, she was heading towards the river with a seven-year-old boy from the neighborhood.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement authorities had obtained CCTV footage from the surrounding area. The footage captured the young girl walking alongside the boy. The police were currently examining the footage to gather more information regarding the events leading up to the tragic incident. The police are awaiting the postmortem examination to determine the cause of Manahil’s demise. It remained unclear whether her death resulted from drowning or due to any other factors.