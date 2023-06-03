Food, energy prices continue to drive up SPI inflation

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation rose solidly as the country faced persistently higher food and energy prices, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday. The sensitive price index (SPI), which measures the weekly price increases of most essential kitchen items, rose by 42.67 percent compared to the same week last year, ending on June 1.The SPI tracks the prices of 51 items and showed a slight increase of 0.03 percent from the previous week, with most items becoming more expensive. Notably, since mid-February 2023, the SPI inflation has remained above 40 percent each week. During the period, the highest recorded inflation rate was 48.35 percent in the week ending on May 4, while the lowest was 41.07 percent in the week ending on March 2, 2023. During the reviewed week, the high inflation was driven by soaring prices of gas charges, wheat flour, potatoes, rice, tea, pulses, fruits, and petroleum products.

Among the analysed items, 19 experienced price hikes, 14 witnessed price declines and the prices of 18 items remained unchanged, according to the SPI bulletin. Comparing prices year on year, cigarettes saw a sharp increase of 138.5 percent, tea rose by 115 percent, gas charges for Q1 surged by 108 percent, wheat flour by 106 percent, bananas by 89 percent, potatoes by 87 percent, rice Irri-6/9 by 81 percent, rice basmati-broken by 80 percent, moong pulse and bread by 60 percent each, eggs by 55 percent, mash pulse by 54 percent, washing soap by 49 percent, petrol by 46 percent, and diesel prices increased by 45 percent compared to the same week last year. However, tomato prices declined by 42 percent, and onion prices dropped by 29 percent over a year ago. Within a week, onion prices increased by 7.3 percent, potatoes by 2.9 percent, chicken by 2.87 percent, prepared tea by 1.56 percent, tomatoes by 1.1 percent, powdered salt by 1.08 percent, rice Irri-6/9 and beef by 1.0 percent each, and energy saver prices increased by 2.16 percent from the previous week.

On the other hand, some items experienced price decreases. LPG became cheaper by 4.46 percent, wheat flour by 4.1 percent, bananas by 4 percent, petrol by 2.96 percent, eggs by 2.57 percent, diesel by 1.94 percent, 1-Kg vegetable ghee by 1.87 percent, mustard oil by 1.57 percent, 5-Ltr cooking oil by 1.35 percent, moong pulse by 1.27 percent, and 2.5-Kg vegetable ghee by 1.1 percent compared to the previous week. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2023, which measures monthly inflation, reached a record high of 38 percent, primarily due to increasing food prices. This places Pakistan among the highest inflation rates in Asia, trailing only Turkey.

Pakistan faces a protracted period of economic turmoil, struggling with a critical balance of payments crisis. As the deadline for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support program draws near, the nation has only one month left to meet the necessary requirements. Failure to do so would significantly raise the risk of a sovereign default, intensifying the severity of the situation and putting Pakistan's economic stability at stake amidst mounting pressures.