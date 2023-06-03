Imran’s bail extended in May 9 cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in cases related to the May 9 violence. According to a media report, the judge directed Imran to come to the rostrum when the hearing started. “I was informed about the reasons why you are not joining the probe but now you have to become a part of the investigation,” he ordered. Imran said there were threats to his life. PTI chief’s lawyer Salman Safdar said that Imran was ready to join the probe but requested that all the cases should be fixed for hearing on the same day. “I will complete the arguments in all three cases,” he assured the court.

He also requested that all cases be fixed for hearing on June 20, promising that Imran would join the probe the day court issued the order. Subsequently, the judge extended his bail. After the ATC, the PTI chief also appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the hearing on his bail petition in a case linked to concealing facts and evidence about the death of a PTI worker, Zille Shah, in a road accident. Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun heard the case and extended his bail till June 6 as the former prime minister joined the probe and recorded his statement.

During the hearing, the judge asked the investigating officer if Imran had been made a part of the investigations into the murder to which he replied that the PTI chief had not yet joined the probe. The court then ordered him to record his statement after the hearing. “Ask him whatever questions you want,” Justice Pannun said. The government’s counsel said that the statement could not be recorded in the presence of the the petitioner’s lawyers. “Will you answer the questions they ask you?” the judge asked Imran. The PTI chief responded by saying: “Yes, I am absolutely ready.” Subsequently, the court extended Imran’s bail till June 6. Following the proceedings, the ex-premier joined the probe and recorded his statement.