Political party’s KP head joins PMLQ

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of All Pakistan Muslim League, Malik Aurangzeb, on Thursday left his party and announced joining the PML-Quaid.He announced the decision at a press conference in the presence of the PML-Q organizer Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who has served as Punjab governor in the past.Malik Aurangzeb said he joined the PML-Q to make Pakistan corruption-free and this would be the election slogan of the party as well.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said politicians from KP were joining his party which he termed as a good sign.“Thousands of political workers have joined my party since I assumed its charge as the party organizer,” said Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who remained the governor of Punjab twice-first under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and later Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governments.He said he had allowed only the people with a clean record to join the PML-Q.Chaudhry Sarwar said the country was faced with a crisis but lamented that politicians had engaged in mudslinging.“The rulers have engaged in political point-scoring instead of focusing on improving the situation in the country,” he added.

The PML-Q leader said it would have been better had the political leaders utilized their energies in addressing the problems faced by the masses.He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was accusing everyone of being corrupt but his own party was full of corrupt elements.Chaudhry Sarwar raised question over the performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying it too was unable to bring the country back on track.“Both PTI and PDM have failed to provide any relief to the masses,” he went on to add.

The PML-Q leader said every political party should come forward to improve the economy and provide relief to the masses.He said his party would work for the poverty eradication. “I urge the poor and middle class people to join PML-Q as we respect our workers,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the only solution to the current mess was introducing a tough accountability system. He said Pakistan was rich in resources but only lacked sincere leadership. “All the problems are political and need a durable solution,” he elaborated.