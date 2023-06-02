Foolproof security for tourists in Kaghan valley stressed

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi on Thursday directed the police personnel deployed at posts in Kaghan valley to provide foolproof security to the tourists and the Gilgit-Baltistan-bound passengers.

“Your deployment is merely for the safety and protection of visitors thronging to Kaghan valley or moving to neighbouring Gilgit-Baltistan through this route,” he told police personnel during his visit to different posts.Babar Afridi, who paid a visit to the police posts in Kaghan, Soach, Naran, Battaundi, Barawai, Basal and Gattidas, said that the police should welcome visitors to the Kaghan valley and instead of creating hurdles in their way, win their hearts and minds.

“You are deployed at Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which is also widely used by passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in summer, and you should be vigilant for their safety too,” he said.The DPO, who also gave away cash and other prizes to personnel and officers who showed outstanding performance in previous tourism seasons, said that the number of traffic wardens was also being enhanced to ensure smooth traffic flow.“Hundreds and thousands of visitors throng this valley every summer and you should ensure foolproof security for them,” he added.