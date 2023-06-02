Jirga opposes change of electric meters in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga attended by elders of Tarbela dam affectees, local government representatives and traders on Thursday decided not to allow Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to change the electricity meters of domestic and commercial consumers.

“The Abbottabad circuit bench of Peshawar High Court has granted us a status quo on changing of electricity meters as the entire process is being executed by the Pesco in violation of the consumer rights,” stated Dilbar Khan Tanoli, the tehsil chairman Darband, while addressing the jirga.The jirga also demanded the chief executive officer Pesco to scrap his company’s plan to change electric meters as 99 per cent of them function accordingly.Tanoli said that his counsels got a stay order on the change of meters as local domestic and commercial consumers stood against it and held protests.

“We are surprised to experience that meters have been functioning properly but even then Pesco compels locals to change them, which is unacceptable to us at any cost,” he said.The former member of the district council Mansehra, Shareen Gul Khan, said the majority of residents of Darband were the Tarbela hydropower project’s affectees.

“Our forefathers are buried under the dam’s reservoir but even then the Pesco is creating an awful situation for locals and changing electric meters without any reason,” he said.He said that people were already suffering the brunt of the country’s highest-ever inflation and paying huge utility bills.

He said the local consumers were regularly paying their electric utility bills and also there was power theft in the area but still their meters were being changed without locals’

consent.