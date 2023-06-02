306 qualify for viva in KP PSC exam for ASIs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has announced that 306 candidates have qualified the written portion of competitive examination held for Fast Track Promotion to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (BPS-11) and 77 posts of ASIs (BPS-11) for Traffic Warden System Peshawar from amongst In-service Graduate Constables/ Head Constables.These 306 candidates will be called for Viva by the KP PSC. For the posts, the KP PSC had received 1095 applications and 661 candidates appeared in the combined competitive examination held from November 15 to 22, 2022 as per prescribed syllabus and now 306 have qualified for viva.
