Sports week highlights cultural diversity: secy

LAHORE:Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta participated in the sports week activities at the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) here on Thursday.

The students enthusiastically engaged in a variety of sports, including table tennis, badminton, chess, ludo, cricket, and other games, demonstrating their skills and abilities. The event also provided an opportunity for them to highlight the rich cultural diversity of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as Arabic, Egyptian, and Saraiki cultures. Moreover, the university organised an exhibition showcasing various paintings, and certificates and shields were awarded to the winners.