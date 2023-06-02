Theatre festival concludes

LAHORE:Alhamra Theatre Festival concluded here Thursday leaving a lasting impression on attendees. The festival received widespread acclaim for its commitment to enriching the theatre scene. The closing ceremony featured the play 'Ki Janaa, Main Kon' by the talented Azaad Theatre.

Distinguished guests, including former Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum, Rizwan Nazir, and Civil Judge Syed Qamar Abbas graced the closing ceremony. The guests and Executive Director Muhammad Saleem Sagar appreciated the theatre groups participating in the festival, presenting them with well-deserved shields and certificates. Executive Director M Saleem Sagar reiterated Alhamra's unwavering commitment to nurturing the theatre tradition during his speech. He expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in making the festival a success, from the dedicated theatre groups to the diligent Alhamra team and other stakeholders.