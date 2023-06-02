PFA sets up milk directorate to check adulteration

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has established the ‘Directorate of Milk’ to eliminate milk adulteration in Punjab by celebrating World Milk Day at PFA headquarters.
Talking to the media, PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday said that the purpose to form the directorate of milk is to introduce a modern system of supply of wholesome and pure milk as per the intentional standards.
He said that the directorate of milk will conduct a detailed review of successful milk delivery models of the world and introduce a new system according to Pakistan's resources and environment. A modern and workable system will be enacted across Punjab after developing a comprehensive policy and mutual consultation of all stakeholders, he added.
