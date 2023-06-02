351 cops promoted

LAHORE:After the promotion board meeting held here Thursday, 351 sub-inspectors were promoted to the rank of inspectors.

The cases of 819 sub-inspectors serving in different districts of the province were considered. On the reports of the promotion board, IG Punjab approved the promotion of 351 sub-inspectors to the post of inspectors who fulfilled the rules and regulations. Among those promoted are 31 from Lahore, 61 from Bahawalpur, 20 from DG Khan, 28 from Faisalabad, 42 from Gujranwala, 23 from Gujrat, 18 from Multan, 33 from Rawalpindi, 9 from Sahiwal regions, 56 sub-inspectors of Sargodha region whereas, 30 sub-inspectors of Sheikhupura region were promoted to the rank of inspectors. Earlier, IG has given promotion to 1,034 sub-inspectors. With the addition of 351 inspectors, the total number of promotions to inspector rank in four months has reached 1,385.