Friday June 02, 2023
Woman in Malta charged for abortion: campaigners

By AFP
ROME: A woman in Malta has been charged in court for having an abortion, campaigners said on Thursday, in a rare enforcement of the Mediterranean island nation´s total ban on terminations.

“What should have never happened, happened today: a Maltese woman was brought to court facing charges of having a medical abortion at home,” the Women´s Rights Foundation said in a post on social media. It said its legal team had helped the unnamed woman throughout the proceedings “and she was let go with a conditional discharge”, without giving any more details.

While it said she had been treated with dignity and respect, “this should have never, ever happened in the first place”. Dr Natalie Psaila from support and campaign group Doctors for Choice Malta told AFP the woman had contacted their hotline asking for help in finding a lawyer. But she said she had few details on what happened next because Thursday´s case was heard behind closed doors.