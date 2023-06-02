Billboard collapse kills one, injures five during Egypt sandstorm

CAIRO: One person was killed and five others were injured on Thursday when a billboard collapsed in a major thoroughfare as a result of a sandstorm that swept through Egypt´s capital, state media reported.The storm “crushed” four vehicles on the October 6 motorway in the centre of Cairo, home to a population of 20 million people, according to the state flagship paper Al-Ahram. Traffic authorities worked to “remove the wreckage of the billboard and restore the movement of traffic”, the newspaper added. Sandstorms regularly pummel Egypt during the spring, causing respiratory issues, according to the health ministry.
