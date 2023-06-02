CITY PULSE

Taqweem

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘Taqweem’, the show will run at the gallery until June 5. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Coincide 23

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Rafique, Danial Hyatt, Fahad Saleem, Faizan Riedinger, Hira Asim, Isma Gul Hasan, Isra Noman, Iqra Majid, Mahwish Khan, Nairah Sharjeal, Samya Arif, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Tahira Noreen, Zahra Hassan Shah and Zubair Shaikh. Titled ‘Coincide 23’, the show will run at the gallery until June 3. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Revisit

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until June 8. Contact 0300-8208108 for more

information.