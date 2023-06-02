CITY PULSE

Taqweem
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘Taqweem’, the show will run at the gallery until June 5. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Coincide 23
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Rafique, Danial Hyatt, Fahad Saleem, Faizan Riedinger, Hira Asim, Isma Gul Hasan, Isra Noman, Iqra Majid, Mahwish Khan, Nairah Sharjeal, Samya Arif, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Tahira Noreen, Zahra Hassan Shah and Zubair Shaikh. Titled ‘Coincide 23’, the show will run at the gallery until June 3. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Revisit
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until June 8. Contact 0300-8208108 for more
information.
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government in Sindh...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted two men, said to be history-sheeters, in cases pertaining to an encounter with...
The Sindh Education Foundation , an arm of the Government of Sindh, is embarking on a journey to raise awareness about...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted a former activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London over lack of evidence...
The Sindh Home Department on Thursday ordered the release of 14 persons who were imprisoned earlier this month under...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday suspended the detention of over 37 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ,...