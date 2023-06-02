Five suspects arrested in raid as DHA robbery ring cracked

Five members of a notorious gang were apprehended during a raid conducted by the Sahil police of District South on Thursday.The gang, comprising six individuals, was reportedly involved in a high-profile robbery at a bungalow located in DHA. The police operation not only resulted in the arrests but also led to the recovery of the stolen valuables from the possession of the suspects.

According to the authorities, the gang members had adopted a strategic approach to carry out their criminal activities. They allegedly acquired crucial information from the security guards of targeted premises, which allowed them to meticulously plan and execute their robberies. By exploiting this insider knowledge, the gang was able to evade detection and carry out their illicit operations with relative ease. The arrested suspects were identified as Sajid, Ismat, Rafiullah, Hatim, and Shafiq. The police have registered cases against the suspects and initiated a thorough investigation to gather more evidence and ascertain their involvement in other cases.

Three hurt in shootings Three people were injured in incidents of firing in different areas of the city.The first incident took place near Safora Goth, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station. Two individuals were wounded in the shooting, leading to an immediate response from police and rescue teams. The victims were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. One of the injured was identified as 72-year-old Khursheed, son of Mustafa Hussain, while the identity of the second victim was yet to be confirmed. In a separate incident, a man was injured in a shooting near Mughal Kanta in the precinct of the Manghopir police station. He was identified as 55-year-old Mir Khan, son of Wari Khan. The motive behind this shooting remains unknown.