Alvi for synergising efforts to rehabilitate children with disabilities

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders and organisations working for differently-abled children to synergise their efforts so that rehabilitation of special children could be carried out in a holistic and inclusive manner.

The president expressed these views on Thursday in a meeting with a delegation of the Association of Retarded Children Karachi (ARCK) at the Sindh Governor House. Dr Alvi said the government as well as charitable organisations had taken a range of measures for the rehabilitation, education and vocational training of special children, their financial empowerment and integration into society.

He said that differently-abled children over the age of nine could be registered with NADRA with special status that enabled their access to special facilities being offered by the government. “Awareness about special children and their specific needs has risen over time. Considering the number of such children in the country, more initiatives and interventions are required,” he maintained. The president appreciated the ARCK for their contributions to the cause of education, training and rehabilitation of disabled children for more than 50 years, and encouraged the association to look into the possibility of joining other organisations working for the same cause to strengthen their efforts and outreach.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi stressed the need for coordination among all the relevant associations and organisations to reinforce the efforts aimed at the rehabilitation of special children through education and vocational training. The ARCK delegation briefed the president about the performance of the association, the facilities available at their school and the issues being faced by them.

Later, the president and the first lady also looked at the handicrafts and artefacts made by special children of the ARCK’s school, and they appreciated their hard work and artistic beauty. Separately, during her visit to the Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Children Centre (SRSC) in Karachi, Samina urged the need to make assistive technology affordable for persons with disabilities to make them active and productive citizens of the country.

She said that civilised societies gave equal importance to differently-abled people by providing them with the necessary skills and training so that they could be assimilated into mainstream society.

She was visiting the SRSC as part of her commitment to support and advocate for the well-being and inclusivity of special children across the country. She emphasised the need for increased awareness, resources and public-private support to ensure that every special child in Pakistan received the necessary care, education and opportunities to thrive.She said that the reserved quota for differently-abled persons in public and private organisations in the country needed to be fully implemented. She added that 10 to 15 per cent of the population in Pakistan suffered from some kind of disability, and they needed to be provided facilitation, support and assistive technology to help them become productive members of the country.

Accompanied by a delegation of philanthropists and teachers, the first lady interacted with differently-abled children, and she was given an overview of the therapy and recreational services at the centre.