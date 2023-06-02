JI’s mayoral candidate not to poll more than 160 votes, claims Ghani

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for the Karachi mayor, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, will not poll more than 160 votes from members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) City Council in the coming mayoral election.

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the Karachi chapter president of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), made this prediction on Thursday as he spoke to media persons after attending an event jointly organised by the Higher Education Commission and Microsoft at a local hotel.

In order to win the mayoral election, a candidate should secure around 185 votes from the complete house of the City Council. The JI and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has announced its support for the JI, have a total number of 193 seats in City Council.However, Ghani said that despite the strength of 193 members, Rehman would not secure more than 160 votes as many members of the PTI would not vote for him. The labour minister said that although the Karachi JI chief was keen to become the next mayor of Karachi, his wish would never be fulfilled. He added that the mayoral election on June 15 would prove his notion.

Ghani told journalists that a majority of the newly elected local government representatives of the PTI in Karachi had informed the leadership of their party even before May 9 that they would not vote in favour of the JI’s mayoral candidate. To a question, Ghani said other political parties had not accepted the victory of the PPP in the local government polls in the city. He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was no exception to this.

Answering another question, Ghani said the activists and leaders of the PTI involved in heinous crimes could not be pardoned. He told media persons that the Sindh government’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year would be unveiled on June 10 with emphasis on the education and health sectors.

He said the Sindh government had been making efforts to transform public sector organisations into relief-oriented agencies in the province. To another question, he said the Sindh government with its limited resources had been doing its best to provide relief to the victims of heavy rains and floods of the last year while cooperation from international donor agencies was also available to it. Earlier speaking at the programme, Ghani recalled that he had served as the education minister of the province during the coronavirus emergency. He said that Microsoft and other concerned partner organisations had lent support to the Sindh government to adopt the necessary technological advancements required for using online methods of learning during the Covid health emergency.