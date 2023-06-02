LHC releases Yasmin Rashid, other PTI workers in 11 districts

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ordered the release of PTI workers, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and nullified the detention orders.Justice Safdar Salim Shahid announced a nine-page decision on different petitions of identical nature. The PTI workers were arrested from Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, and Narowal.The LHC order said that the May 9 incidents had depicted a distorted picture of a peaceful and democratic country, as maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government.

A sorrowful reaction gripped the country after the arrest of a political leader and the government had issued several detention orders without thinking in connection with the May 9 incidents.

If there had been government evidence, there would have been too much time for making arrests in criminal cases.The decision added the allegations should have been in the knowledge of the arrested persons so that they could defend themselves. Lifting the citizens without cases and putting them into jails is sorrowful. In every notification of the deputy commissioner, the citizens were sent to jail on the report of only the DPO. The detention decision by deputy commissioners is itself in violation of Section 3 of the Public Maintenance Ordinance of 1960.The decision said that all the people who were detained in these districts should be released forthwith.