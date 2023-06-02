Youth tortured to death

MALAKWAL: A youth was tortured to death after being kidnapped from Gohrri village on Thursday.Atif, son of Noor Hussain and resident of Mouza Gohrri, told police that accused Aurangzeb and Nawaz, sons of Mehdi, residents of the same village, took his brother Saqib on a motorcycle who remained missing for quite some time. After several hours, a phone call was received that after torture, Saqib was killed in the Malakwal police station area. The accused threw injured Saqib near Shumhari village in critical condition. He was shifted to THQ Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
