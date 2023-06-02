Ex-MPA Rifaqat Gillani quits PTI over May 9 incidents

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ex-MPA Rifaqat Gillani from Layyah widely condemned the May 9 vandalism and announced quitting the party.Addressing a press conference here at Multan press club on Thursday, Syed Rifaqat Gillani from PP-283 Layyah announced his disassociation with the PTI as the party was involved in anti-Pakistan activities and targeting state institutions, burning memorials of heroes.

Rifaqat Gillani remained an advisor to Punjab Chief Minister. He said he has returned party tickets from PP-283 as the PTI had portrayed a negative image of Pakistan abroad. He demanded the involved persons must be convicted for flaring up vandalism and violence.