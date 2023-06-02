Foreign conspiracy behind May 9 vandalism: Javed

LAHORE: Federal Minister Javed Latif has claimed that the evidence of a foreign conspiracy behind May 9 and 10 incidents has surfaced.Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said Nawaz Sharif, who led the country to development, was disqualified for life under a conspiracy and women were mistreated many times during the PTI government. Legal action against the miscreants involved in the events of May 9, 10 should be taken as there is evidence of foreign conspiracy and the mastermind be brought to justice to avoid future atrocities.

“If the characters involved in these incidents are not really punished, there may be a bigger tragedy in the future,” he said, adding that now the criminal would be brought to justice so that no one dares to do the same again. Why no letter came from abroad for Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz was removed for putting Pakistan on the path to development while Imran Khan was removed from power for stopping the wheel of the country’s development, he stated and maintained that a comparison between Nawaz and Imran should not be made.

He said that for the last few weeks, there had been talks whether the incidents of May 9 and 10 were an internal conspiracy or an external one, so everyone should know that these events were the result of both internal and external conspiracies. Pakistan’s institutions have evidence of external involvement in this and a complete plan was made to target military installations after the arrest of Imran Khan, he claimed, adding that if someone would tell how 35 influential women reached the crowd. Mistreatment of any woman is a crime, but if any woman commits violence, she can’t be spared only because of her gender. “Those who say they should be released under the guise of human rights, why didn’t they remember these rights when women were kept in jails and cameras were installed and someone’s mother and daughter were put to death,” he said and added that if women committed any crime, they should also be punished.

The son of a former CJP was given the facility to avoid audio investigations. Now voices are being raised from foreign countries to save the criminal, these countries should be asked why they are talking about it now. A letter also came when there was an attempt to make Nawaz Sharif minus, did anyone raise his voice?

He said the APS tragedy was national. People have always been sacrificed for the state, today it should be asked why the main character behind May 9 and 10 was not touched. To a question, he said no political party should be banned, but if someone was involved in terrorism, legal action should be taken against him.