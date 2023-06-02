Private facilities fleecing patients for MRI scan in capital

ISLAMABAD: In an absence of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility at public hospitals in Islamabad, patients are forced to pay around Rs18,000 to 25,000 for an MRI scan at private diagnostic centres. No health facility, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Poly Clinic and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), has any functional MRI machine, it transpired on Wednesday as the only MRI machine at PIMS completed its life a couple of years ago while a new machine has yet to be installed.

Unfortunately, MRI scans are not covered under Sehat Sahulat Program for the out-patient department (OPD) patients so dozens of patients are forced on daily basis to pay hefty amounts to private diagnostic centers for the MRI scans where low-quality, refurbished machines are being used for the poor-quality scans.

“My mother has been prescribed MRI scan by senior physician at NIRM but they don’t have the MRI machine. I approached PIMS and Poly Clinic but these two health facilities also don’t have any MRI machines,” narrated Mumtaz Alvi, a resident of Islamabad, adding that he was advised by the doctors at private hospitals to get the scan done from the private sector.

To Alvi’s surprise, private diagnostic centers were charging from Rs18,000 to 25,000 for the MRI scan while some of the facilities were even demanding Rs35,000 for the MRI, claiming to have latest machines. Commenting on the situation, head of radiology department at PIMS Islamabad Dr Ayesha Isani said the old MRI machine at PIMS has completed its life and they are in the process of acquiring a new machine from Germany, which will be installed and made functional soon.

“Due to country’s economic situation, letter of credit (LC) could not be opened for the procurement of chiller and a generator for the MRI machine, whose magnet has reached at PIMS. But now the LC has been opened and it is hoped that both the components would reach here soon and we would be able to make the MRI functional very soon,” she added.

“It has come to our knowledge that a technician at the PIMS is running a private diagnostic center in Islamabad, which has five MRI machines. Similarly, another technician from the NIRM is running another MRI center having two MRI machines,” the NHS official claimed. The official maintained that representatives of these two diagnostic centers as well as some other private hospitals were offering incentives to the doctors for sending the patients to their diagnostic centers.

Renowned radiologist at Indus Hospital Karachi Dr Kashif Shazlee said most of the private diagnostic centers in Islamabad are using machines, which produce low quality scan.

“MRI is very import scan for the diagnosis of brain tumors, extent of stroke, determining the stages of cancer and detecting several other diseases. If there is no functional MRI machine at any public sector hospital in Islamabad, it is quite surprising,” Dr Shazlee added. Another renowned radiologist at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi also shocked to learn that there was no functional MRI machine at any public health facility in the capital, saying only Rs1,500 are charged for the MRI at JPMC while half of the scans are done free of cost.