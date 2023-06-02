FIA chief lauds Interpol’s role for safeguarding societies

ISLAMABAD: The National Central Bureau of Interpol in Pakistan arranged a one-day seminar upon completion of 100 years of Interpol’s existence.

The seminar brought together representatives from various law enforcement agencies, including provincial police forces, ANF, NAB, FBR-Customs, NACTA, Immigration and police to discuss the achievements and challenges of international police cooperation in the past century and the future prospects for enhancing security and justice in a globalized world.

The speakers highlighted the role of NCB-Pakistan in fighting the crime nationally and internationally and making the world a safer place. It was emphasized that all law enforcement agencies need to seek and extend international cooperation in order to enhance effectiveness of Interpol in fighting crimes.

The seminar also highlighted the role and contributions of NCB- Interpol, Islamabad-Pakistan in facilitating information exchange and operational support among the 195 member countries of Interpol, the world’s largest policing organization.The DG FIA concluded that completion of hundred years of Interpol was a historic milestone that deserved outmost appreciation and admiration to all member countries especially to NCB Islamabad. It is testament to the tireless efforts to the countless of staff members who have dedicated themselves to safe guard societies.

“Let us take this opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievement of Interpol, renew our commitment to International cooperation, and work together to build safer and more secure generations,” he underlined.