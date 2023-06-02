Intermittent rain lowers mercury

LAHORE: Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started early morning and continued till night in different spans bringing City temperature down. The city areas which witnessed rain included Johar Town, Township, Model Town, Chauburji, Secretariat, Samanabad, Walton Road, Garhi Shahu, Lorry Adda, Garden Town and etc.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards in next 24 hours. They predicted that partly cloudy/dry weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas while day temperatures were likely to increase in plain areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at other cities, including Attock, Mangla, Cherat, Islamabad, DG Khan, Murree, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Joharabad, Noor Pur Thal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Narowal, Jhang, Okara, Layyah, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Khanpur, Faisalabad, Kot Addu, Gujranwala, DI Khan, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Bacha Khan, Dir, Peshawar, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif , Mardan, Balakot, Bannu, Kalam, Mir Khani, Chitral, Drosh, Pattan, Gilgit, Gupis, Astore, Bunji, Bagrote, Chilas, Zhob, Barkhan, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli and Garhi Dupatta.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 29.8°C and minimum was 17.8°C.