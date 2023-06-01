Hailstorm damages crops in Lower South Waziristan

WANA: Hailstorm coupled with rains and strong winds damaged standing crops, vegetables and fruit in most of the areas in Lower South Waziristan district. Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed Zarmilan, a remote area of Lower South Waziristan, damaging the crops in the area.

Most of the people in Waziristan are dependent on agriculture, but the heavy rains, hailstorms and flash floods damaged the standing crops in the area. The local tribal elders in Zermilan said the farmers would face financial difficulties if the federal and provincial governments did not compensate them for the losses. They said that most of the farmers had taken loans to cultivate the crops and it would become difficult for them to repay the loan. The local elders requested the National Disaster Management Authority as well as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority along with federal and provincial governments to conduct a survey to assess the damage caused to the crops.They asked the government to declare Lower South Waziristan as a calamity-hit.