Thursday June 01, 2023
S Arabia charges woman activist with spreading 'propaganda'

By AFP
June 01, 2023

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has charged a women’s rights activist detained since November over her social media posts with launching a “propaganda campaign”, according to court documents seen by AFP on Wednesday. Manahel al-Otaibi was arrested for social media posts challenging the country´s male guardianship laws and requirements for women to wear the customary body-shrouding abaya.