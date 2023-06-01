Alcaraz, Svitolina reach French Open third round

PARIS: World number one Carlos Alcaraz reached the third round of French Open on Wednesday, overcoming a second-set blip to blow away Japan´s Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 and set up a tie with Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov.The 20-year-old is bidding to add the Roland Garros title to the US Open he won in 2022. He has already enjoyed a fine clay-court season, winning both the Barcelona and Madrid Opens. Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the third round with a straight-sets win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Greek fifth seed, the runner-up to Djokovic in 2021, claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I am very much in when it comes to breaking records," said Tsitsipas after notching his 20th win at the French Open.

"I get excited when I see personal records being kind of set and broken." Tsitsipas will next face Argentinian Diego Schwartzman for a place in the second week. Thanasi Kokkinakis ended 38-year-old former champion Stan Wawrinka´s tournament with a dramatic 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 triumph to reach the third round of a Slam for the first time in eight years.The injury-plagued Australian will take on Russian Karen Khachanov on Friday after the 11th seed´s 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 success against Radu Albot. Svitolina battled back from a break and a set down to beat Storm Hunter, just 12 hours after her husband Gael Monfils´ late-night escape act.

Svitolina, playing at a Grand Slam event for the first time since the 2022 Australian Open, downed qualifier Hunter 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Home favourite Monfils claimed his first win in nine months in a five-set first-round thriller against Sebastian Baez which finished after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Yes, I watched him, but not live. I was screaming in my room so if someone heard me, it was me cheering for Gael," said Svitolina, who was being supported on Court Simonne Mathieu by Monfils.Svitolina will next play Russian Anna Blinkova in a politically-charged rematch of last weekend´s Strasbourg final, won by the Ukrainian who then did not shake her opponent´s hand. Blinkova needed nine match points to beat French fifth seed Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a dramatic encounter.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka cruised through with a 7-5, 6-2 win over fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich, who had never won a WTA Tour match before this tournament. Australian Open champion Sabalenka will face either Poland´s Magdalena Frech or Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in the last 32.

American third seed Jessica Pegula booked her spot in the last 32 when opponent Camila Giorgi retired injured after losing the first set 6-2. Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina is also safely through after seeing off 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4.

"I feel better now that I´ve won," said the 27-year-old after securing victory on a fifth match point. "What a match. I know Stan is getting older but in the first set he was playing the best. I was nowhere, just hanging in."Kokkinakis, who described Wawrinka, a three-time major winner, as a "legend" of the sport, last made the third round of a Slam in Paris eight years ago when he was just 19.