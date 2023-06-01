Badminton could allow Russians to return from ban

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton´s governing body paved the way Wednesday for Russian and Belarusian players to return to competition as neutrals after they were banned over Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine.It comes with the Paris Olympics just over a year away and sports federations grappling with what to do about athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus. Badminton World Federation (BWF) barred Russian and Belarusian players in March last year and in April extended the ban as Moscow´s assault on Ukraine stretched into a second year.

But on Wednesday the BWF said it had commissioned "a regulative and operational framework to allow athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to compete as individual neutral athletes". "BWF council will then deliberate on the merits of the principles, framework and timeline to potentially lift the suspension of Russian and Belarussian athletes," the Kuala Lumpur-based BWF said in a statement. The council will meet in August in Copenhagen.