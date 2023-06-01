Abrahim, Aiman win Junior Badminton titles

LAHORE: Muhammad Abrahim (Rawalpindi) won the men singles under-19 final of Punjab Junior Badminton Championships while Aiman Fatima (Bahawalpur) triumphed in the the final of women singles under-19.

Abdullah Tahir (Multan) took the boys singles U-17 title and Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) won the girls singles U-17 final. Khuzaima Shahzad (Faisalabad) took the boys singles U-15 title. Muhammad Ibrahim (Rawalpindi) & Abdullah Tahir (Multan) won the men doubles U-19 title and Tayyab Shafiq (Lahore) & Aiman Fatima (Bahawalpur) won the women doubles U-19 title.

In men singles U-19 final, Muhammad Ibrahim (Rawalpindi) beat Muhammad Faiz (Faisalabad) by 21-23, 21-7, 21-19.

In women singles U-19 final, Aiman Fatima (Bahawalpur) beat Kanz Ul Eman (Rawalpindi) by 21-18, 16-21, 21-17.

In boys singles U-15 final, Khuzaima Shahzad (FSD) beat Muhammad Suleman (Attock) by 16-21, 21-18, 21-15.

In boys singles U-17 final, Abdullah Tahir (Multan) beat Muhammad Ahmad (Faisalabad) by 15-21, 21-18, 21-17.

In girls singles U-17 final, Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) beat Sameen Faisal (Jhelum) by 21-11, 21-16.

In men doubles U-19 final, Muhammad Ibrahim (LHR) & Abdullah Tahir (Multan) beat Saad Amir (LHR) & Amer Hassan Janjua (RWP) by 21-16, 17-21, 25-23.

In women doubles U-19 final, Tayyaba Shafiq (LHR) & Aiman Fatima (BWP) beat Kanz Ul Eman (RWP) & Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) by 21-17, 21-10.