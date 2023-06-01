Mead left out of England squad for World Cup

LONDON: Beth Mead has been left out of the England squad for this year´s Women´s World Cup, but Bethany England returns for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

England boss Sarina Wiegman has recalled England after the striker scored 12 goals for Tottenham in the Women´s Super League since joining from Chelsea in January. England was an unused squad member when Wiegman´s team won the Women´s European Championship last year and has not featured on the international stage since September. In a blow to England´s hopes of a first World Cup triumph in the women´s game, there is no place for Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Mead. The Arsenal forward lost her battle to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November. Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze, also sidelined of late, do feature in a 23-player list. Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby had already been ruled out due to injury. Jordan Nobbs is included despite sustaining an injury in Aston Villa´s penultimate game of the season.

Katie Zelem has been brought back after not making the last squad in April and there is no recall for Williamson´s predecessor as captain Steph Houghton. "The last week was a little stressful. We had to make hard decisions," Wiegman said on Wednesday. "It´s nice for the ones that are in and not nice for those who aren´t. "Lucy Bronze is fit and is fully in training, Millie Bright is in a good place and positive. She is still building but it looks good."