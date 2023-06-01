CITY PULSE

Taqweem

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Zubair. Titled ‘Taqweem’, the show will run at the gallery until June 5. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

Revisit

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’, the show will run at the gallery until June 8. Contact 0300-8208108 for more

information.