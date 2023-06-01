ATC sentences man todeath for double murder, involvement in terrorism

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sentenced a man allegedly affiliated with a banned outfit to death for involvement in terrorism and the double murder of a garment factory manager and his driver in the North Nazimabad area.Muhammad Hashim, alias Qari, was found guilty of murdering Karim Hashwani and his driver Muhammad Nawaz, firing at the police with the intention to kill, carrying an unlicensed pistol and causing terrorism within the jurisdiction of the North Nazimabad police station on February 18, 2015.

The ATC-VI judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides.The judge observed that the prosecution had successfully proved its charges against the accused. He ordered the convict to pay Rs2 million as compensation to the legal heirs of each victim and in case of failure to pay the amount, he would have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment.

The execution of the death penalty is subject to confirmation by the Sindh High Court. Besides, the judgeawarded the accused a collective sentence of 18-year imprisonment on charges of attempted murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, and terrorism. Additionally, he was handed down seven-year imprisonment for possession of an illicit weapon. The convict was also told to pay a Rs260,000 fine for that.According to the prosecution, Hashwani, the manager of a garment factory, was shot and killed soon after he left his house in North Nazimabad Block E. His driver Muhammad Nawaz was also killed in the targeted attack, it added.

It said the accused was involved in the double murder as well as the subsequent encounter with the police. On the other hand, defence lawyer Zia-ur-Rehman Tajik contended that his client, being Hafiz-e-Quran, was innocent and had been framed in these cases. He claimed that the accused was picked up by law enforcement agencies in the Sultanabad area three days before the occurrence, adding that there was no direct evidence, ocular or medical, to link him with the commission of the offence.

The court was pleaded to exonerate him from all the charges. Talking to The News, Tajik said his client had no links with any banned outfit. He said the ATC had convicted the accused in the present cases in March 2018, after which he approached the Sindh High Court challenging the trial court's judgement but it upheld his conviction. The accused then filed an appeal against his conviction before the Supreme Court that later remanded the case back to the ATC for rehearing, he added.The cases were lodged at the North Nazimabad police station under the sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 23(1) of the Sindh Arms Act read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act on behalf of the state.