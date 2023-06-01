Mehmood-ur-Rashid sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) refused to grant further physical remand of PTI leader Mehmood-ur-Rashid to the police and directed that he be sent to a 14-day judicial remand. Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar conducted the hearing. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid was produced before the court after his two-day physical remand. Investigating officer Inspector Shaukat requested for further physical remand contending that photogrammetry test of the accused was to be conducted. When the judge asked the IO what was to be gained from the photogrammetry test, he could not satisfy the court after which the court sent Mehmood to jail on judicial remand.
