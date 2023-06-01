‘Poor’ performance of Bank of Khyber highlighted

ISLAMABAD: Some independent members of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) Board of Directors (BoD) have raised a red flag about the poor performance of the bank and allegedly held the incumbent managing director (MD) responsible for this brewing up crisis.

Three members of the BoK Board of Directors -- Asad Ali Shah, Tahir Jawaid, and Javed Hashmat – in a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister highlight serious deterioration in the bank performance owing to ineffective governance and management of the bank, “which requires urgent attention of major shareholders”. They also wrote letters to other shareholders to highlight their concerns. The BoD members raised the red flag last August 2022 when the PTI was ruling over the province but no action was taken by the then-provincial government.

This scribe sent out a question to BoK MD Muhammad Ali Gulfraz for seeking his side of the story but he preferred not to say anything. This scribe sent out questions to two Board members who also confirmed the contents of the letter to the KP chief minister.The BoK performance during 2022 compared to the banking industry speaks volumes as 16 banks announced their results. The overall profitability (profit after tax) has increased by 14 percent despite huge increase in tax rates for the current year.

“Compared to the Industry, the BoK’s results are the worst in the Industry, as profit after tax went down by 62% to Rs420 million compared to Rs1,104 million CY 2021 and 70% down when compared to the budget of Rs1,396 million approved by the Board,” the letter stated.

Based on a presentation made by the chief financial officer (CFO) to the Board, BoK’s return on equity has fallen to 2.2 percent, the worst amongst all the operational banks at number 24, only above Bank of China, Sindh Bank, and Samba bank, as these banks are dysfunctional/ in losses/ virtually not operating as normal banks, it added.

The primary reasons for the poor performance, according to the letter, is poor management/ bad performance of the MD/ chief executive who allowed the bank’s treasury to completely destroy the bank’s balance sheet, as the bank indulged in very short-term borrowing from inter-bank market of Rs200 billion (in violation of limit of Rs70 billion fixed by Board Risk Committee) and maximum annual budget target of Rs94 billion and made long- term investments of Rs268 billion in a rising interest rate environment with the approval of Assets & Liabilities Committee (ALCO) chaired by the MD. “As a consequence, the treasury segment incurred a loss of Rs3.4 billion during the year 2022, and it is estimated to incur a further loss of Rs1.2 billion — or total loss of the treasury segment was estimated at Rs4.6 billion as per the budget presented by the CFO,” the letter revealed. However, it warned that the loss for next year is likely to significantly increase owing to the continuing increase in interest rates, as the unrealised loss on an investment portfolio stood at Rs2.9 billion on December 31, 2022, has already gone up to Rs4.4 billion on February 25. On this basis, the total loss incurred by treasury operations and negligence of ALCO/ MD is at least Rs5 billion — which is 45 percent of the total paid up capital of the bank.

While the BoD took cognisance of the above mess up in August 2022 at the request of the Board audit committee in an executive session, and took the some decisions, but such decisions have not been fully implemented. It was decided to terminate the services of the treasurer.The board decided to take up MD’s role in its upcoming meeting. The board members stated that there has been gross negligence by the MD.

However, a senior official of the BoK told this scribe in background discussions on Wednesday that these were just mere allegations highlighted in this letter because of the personal agenda of some vested interests.

He said that the BoK was on the path of growth whereby the pre-tax profit in the first quarter of the current year 2023 surpassed the figure of pre-tax profit of Rs1,680 million for a whole year of 2021 and Rs920 million for 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, the pre-tax profit stands at Rs1,647 million, He hoped that the first six months’ results would show more positive results for the period of January to June 2023. He was of the view that in the aftermath of a higher policy rate environment, there was a certain period required for making adjustments, so such a period of shrinking profit was now over. Now historic transformation was taking place in the Bank of Khyber, he concluded.