NA body on judges’ conduct starts working

ISLAMABAD: The special committee on preparing and forwarding references to the Supreme Judicial Council on the ground of misconduct of judges has elected Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha as its chairman.

The maiden meeting of the committee was held here on Wednesday in which MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo proposed the name of Ranjha for the chairman, and other members seconded him.All the committee members congratulated the newly elected chairman and extended their full cooperation.

The committee decided to invite the minister for law and justice, minister for parliamentary affairs and attorney general for Pakistan in its next meeting for their expert opinion so it could proceed accordingly. The meeting was attended by MNAs Ranjha, Junejo, Salahuddin and Salahuddin Ayubi.