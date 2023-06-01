Dr Aafia’s sister meets her in US jail

WASHINGTON: Meeting has ultimately taken place between Dr Aafia Siddiqui imprisoned in US jail and her sister Dr Fouzia Siddiqui.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, while confirming the meeting, said in social medial website although the situation is grave, however, the avenue to meetings has opened.

He indicated the meeting, which was held after 20 years, continued for two and half hours. Passionate scenes were witnessed during the meeting. He indicated Dr Fouzia Siddiqui was not allowed to embrace and shake hand with Dr Aafia Siddiqui. Fouzia Siddiqui was not permitted to show pictures of her children to Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He narrated a thick glass wall was erected in between a room and the meeting took place across the glass. Aafia was wearing white dress and khaki jail dress.

In the first hour of the two and half hour meeting Dr Aafia Siddiqui told her sister about the agony and torture she has to undergo daily in jail life.

Dr Aafia Siddiqui said she remembers daily her children and mother. She is unaware of the death of her mother.Dr Aafia Siddiqui has lost her two front teeth due to attack in jail. She was facing difficulty in hearing too due to injury on her head. Senator Mushtaq said the need is there that the people should raise voice and force the rulers to take up the matter of release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui with the US government forthwith.

“Tomorrow I Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and Clive Stafford Smith will meet Dr Aafia Siddiqui in jail,” Mushtaq said.