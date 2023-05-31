 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
National

SI kidnapped

By Our Correspondent
May 31, 2023

LAHORE: A sub-inspector (SI) was kidnapped by unidentified people in the Sundar area. The men travelling in an ambulance and a car abducted sub-inspector Muhammad Rahim at gunpoint near Shahkam Chowk in the Sundar area. The police registered a case on the complaint of Muhammad Farooq, the victim’s father.