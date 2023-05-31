Five Greek border police accused of smuggling migrants

ATHENS: Five Greek border police officers were arraigned on Tuesday as suspected accomplices of a smuggling network that illegally brought migrants into the country from Turkiye. The five men appeared before a prosecutor in the northeastern city of Orestiada, a day after the police department´s internal affairs division said they had been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and breach of duty.

They are accused of helping to smuggle an unknown number of migrants on at least 12 occasions in the Didymoteicho area in northeastern Greece, the police said in a statement. “An investigation so far has shown that the officers had been in contact with networks operating in a neighbouring country at least since October, and allegedly carried out actions or omissions aimed at facilitating the entry of (non-EU) nationals into our country,” it said. Evidence linked to the case includes nearly 60 cellphones, Turkish lira and banknotes from a number of Asian countries, the police said.