Malaysia searches Chinese ship suspected of looting WWII wrecks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s coast guard said on Tuesday authorities were questioning the crew of a Chinese vessel detained on suspicion of looting two British World War II shipwrecks. Officers discovered unexploded shells upon boarding the Chinese-registered vessel, which was detained for illegal anchorage at the weekend, said Nurul Hizam Zakaria, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency chief in Johor state.

“Our investigation is now directed to where these cannon shells originated from. Right now, we have officers from multi-agencies searching the big ship,” he told AFP. Nurul Hizam said the vessel from the city of Fuzhou had a crew of 32 comprising 21 Chinese nationals, 10 Bangladeshis and one Malaysian, some of whom were in coast guard custody for questioning.

China´s foreign affairs ministry said the Chinese embassy in Malaysia was in close communication with local authorities “to understand the situation”. It asked Malaysia to handle the case “fairly and in accordance with the law”. Beijing also asked Malaysia to protect the rights and safety of Chinese citizens.