Saudi kidnapped in Lebanon freed in ‘special operation’

BEIRUT: A Saudi national who had been kidnapped in Beirut has been freed in a “special operation” by the Lebanese army near the border with Syria, the military said on Tuesday. Soldiers had also raided homes in Baalbek in connection with the abduction, as well as a location in the eastern city where the illicit stimulant drug captagon was being produced, the army said in a statement. “An army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border,” it said in a separate statement. Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told a news conference nine people had been arrested over the kidnapping, and that Mutairi was “doing well”.