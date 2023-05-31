Israeli shot dead at entrance to West Bank settlement

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli civilian was shot dead on Tuesday at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, medics and military officials said. The 32-year-old was identified as Meir Tamari by the Shomron Regional Council, the Israeli body which administers settlements in the northern West Bank. He was fatally wounded beside the Hermesh settlement, where he had lived for the past four years according to the council.

Tamari was transferred to Hillel Yaffe hospital in Israel where he was pronounced dead, a statement from the facility said. The Israeli military said troops “began pursuing the terrorists” behind the shooting at the settlement entrance, without identifying the alleged assailants.