Punjab Junior Badminton finals today

LAHORE: The semi-finals of all the categories were played on the third day of the Punjab Junior Badminton Championships here at Punjab Sports Board Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. The finals of the Championships will be played today at 10am. Wajid Ali Chaudhry, President Pakistan Badminton Federation, will be the chief guest of the final ceremony.

Khuzaima Shahzad (FSD) and M Suleman (Attock) reached the Final of the Boys Singles U-15 event. Muhammad Ahmad (FSD) and Abdullah Tahir (Multan) qualified for the Boys Singles U-17 final.

Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) and Sameen Faisal (Jehlum) qualified for Girls Singles U-17 final. Muhammad Faiz (FSD) and Muhammad Ibrahim (RWP) reached the Men Singles U-19 Final.

Kanzul Eman (RWP) and Aiman Fatima (BWP) reached the Women Singles U-19 Final. Saad Amir (LHR) & Amer Hassan Janjua (RWP) and M Ibrahim & Abdullah (Multan) qualified for Men Doubles U-19 Final.

Tayyaba Shafiq & Aiman Fatima (LHR) and Kanz Ul Eman (RWP) & Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) qualified for Men Doubles U-19 Final. In the Boys Singles U-15 Semi Finals, Khuzaima Shahzad (FSD) beat Haroon Ahmad (Gujranwala) by 21-16, 21-18 and M Suleman (Attock) beat Syed Raghib Haider (HFZ) by 22-20, 21-13.

In Boys Singles U-17 Semi Finals, Muhammad Ahmad (FSD) beat Amer Hassan Janjua (RWP) by 21-17, 21-14 and Abdullah Tahir (Multan) beat Sanwal Shafiq (Sahiwal) by 21-15, 21-18. In Men Singles U-19 Semi Finals, Muhammad Faiz (FSD) beat Faizan Asim (LHR) by 21-13, 22-20 and Muhammad Ibrahim (RWP) beat Saad Amir (LHR) by 15-21, 21-10, 21-18.

In Women Singles U-19 Semi Finals, Kanzul Eman (RWP) beat Zainab Raza (LHR) by 21-3, 21-4 and Aiman Fatima (BWP) beat Tayyab Shafiq (LHR) by 21-13, 21-15

In Men Doubles U-19 Semi Finals, Saad Amir (LHR) & Amer Hassan Janjua (RWP) beat M Faiz & M Ahmad (FSD) by 21-12, 21-18 and M Ibrahim & Abdullah (Multan) beat Ihtisham ul Haq & Zain Bajwa (BWP) by 17-21, 21-18, 21-15.

In Women Doubles U-19 Semi Finals, Tayyaba Shafiq & Aiman Fatima (LHR) beat Fatima Zaheer & Maryam Zaheer (LH R) by 21-8, 21-7 and Kanz Ul Eman (RWP) & Kashmine Nadeem (Multan) beat Hamna & Sama (HFZ) by 21-13, 21-3.