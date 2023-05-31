Stocks extend gains on renewed hope of IMF bailout

Stocks extended gains to a second session on Tuesday amid a renewed hope of the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program after the Fund affirmed its continued engagement with the country, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 331.60 points or 0.80 percent to 41,671.66 points against 41,340.06 points recorded in the last session.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Ltd, said stocks had closed higher on pre-budget speculations led by cement, textile and energy sector scrips. “IMF's affirmation of continuing engagement with the government ahead of the IMF board meeting to review and release the next IMF tranche played a catalyst in the bullish close,” he added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 154.58 points or 1.05 percent to 14,818.05 points compared with 14,663.47 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares dropped by 149 million shares to 197.681 million shares from 346.349 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs6.403 billion from Rs6.423 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.323 trillion from Rs6.265 trillion. Out of 342 companies active in the session, 211 closed in green, 107 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said bullish momentum had continued at equities where the KSE100 index further gained and closed the day at 41,672 points. “The aforesaid momentum can be attributed to the IMF representative’s acknowledgement with regards to the continuation of engagement with Pakistani authorities on the conclusion of the 9th review,” he said.

In addition to that, a consistent decline in international coal prices and expectations of better offtake numbers had kept the cement sector in the lime light throughout the day, he said.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs330 to Rs6,890 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which increased by Rs130 to Rs8,332 per share. A significant decline was noted in Premium Tex., which fell by Rs29.34 to Rs520 per share, followed by Service Ind. Ltd, which decreased by Rs5.60 to Rs256.85 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another productive session was recorded at the PSX. “The market began with sustained bullish sentiments from the previous close as the bulls stayed active throughout the day,” it reported. “The PSX soared when the Finance Minister indicated that the government was on track to resume negotiations with the IMF for the long-overdue 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility.”

Investor activity was reasonable, with moderate volumes across the board, with third-tier companies continuing to dominate the volume board. Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+95.5 points), E&P’s (+69.5 points), technology and communication (+58.8 points), fertiliser (+29.7 points), and food and personal care products (+25.9pts).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 31.056 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs1.25 per share. It was followed by Air Link Commun with 21.324 million shares, which closed higher by Rs1.25 to Rs21.26 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included TPL Properties, Bank Al-Falah, Globe Residency, K-Electric Ltd., Habib Bank, Telecard Limited, D.G.K. Cement and Pak Petroleum. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 44.178 million shares from 69.877 million shares.