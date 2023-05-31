Listed firms increase ordinary shares to avoid taxation in upcoming budget

KARACHI: Listed companies are ramping up their ordinary shares as a strategic move to circumvent taxation in the upcoming federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, analysts said.

On Tuesday, Suraj Cotton Mills Limited (SURC) announced an increase in its ordinary shares from Rs50 million to Rs750 million in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Similarly, other companies including Saif Textile Mills Limited and Atlas Battery also announced an increase in ordinary shares.

Several other companies have announced their extraordinary general council meetings, which are also expected to increase ordinary shares.

Investors are expecting that the companies will provide bonus shares to investors in order to avoid further taxation by the government. Analysts said that cash-starved government is planning to impose new taxes in the coming budget.

One of the tax measures that can have strong implications for listed stocks is the tax on the reserves of the company. The government may impose an advance tax of 5 percent on listed and 7.5 percent on unlisted firms on their un-distributed reserves in the upcoming FY24 budget that will be announced on June 9, 2023.

One analyst said that similar measures were imposed in the late 1990s and in 2015 to promote companies to pay more bonuses or dividends. Otherwise, they have to pay higher taxes. “This has been a demand of many investors, as a large number of listed firms either don’t pay dividends or distribute a low amount,” he said.

There is confusion about whether the government is thinking of levying a tax on total reserves or an increase in reserves of the last 3 years or on the current year's un-distributed profits. "Whatever the case may be, this tax if announced will be paid by the shareholders as an advance tax paid by the company which will be adjustable whenever a dividend is paid to the shareholder," he said.

"Based on our estimate, reserves of companies listed at PSX stand atapproximately Rs6.4 trillion. At 5 percent, this would generate an amount in the range of Rs300-350 billion for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The last 3-year reserves of listed companies are Rs2.8 trillion which will generate Rs140 billion for the government."

If these measures are taken, this will have positive implications for the local bourse that is trading at an unbelievable record low PE of 3x. Listed companies may start announcing big bonuses (which are currently not taxed) or pay large cash dividends. Recently, Gatron Industries (GATI) issued a 100 percent bonus.