Pakistan’s goods en route to Russia on direct shipping route

KARACHI: Two vessels have recently departed from Pakistan to Russia carrying 100 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) under a new arrangement for direct shipment of Pakistani goods to the Russian market, industry officials said on Tuesday.

The direct shipping service was launched on May 25, 2023 to facilitate the trading community on both sides to directly ship their goods, which were previously being transshipped. The first ship, MV Crystal St Petersburg, reached Pakistan on May 25 and departed for Russia the following day. This vessel was soon followed by another ship belonging to Necoline, MV Crystal Vladivostok, which arrived in Pakistan and also departed for Russia on Monday.

“The next ship under this arrangement will arrive by end of June,” said Abdullah Farrukh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pak Shaheen (Pvt) Limited, which entered into an arrangement with Neco line, the Russian shipping company.

Farrukh said the 100 TEUs on these vessels are directly shipped goods from Pakistan to Russia, while the two ships have also transshipped 306 TEUs of Russian and Chinese goods through Pakistani ports.

He said the two ships carried textile, surgical, sports and leather goods from Karachi Port to Saint Petersburg. The transshipment of Pakistani products to the Russian market was taking a long time and benefiting other countries, through which these products were transshipped, he added.

"Pakistani fruits were taking more than 50 days to reach the Russian market via other countries, but with the direct route, these shipments would now reach their destination in only 24 days."

Farrukh said the Russian market is huge and offers major export potential for Pakistani products. During his recent visit to Russia, he noticed major demand for Pakistani products, which were reaching Russia via other countries.

He said direct shipping services will make Pakistani products more competitive in the Russian market. Pakistan’s exports to Russia in 2020 were worth $145 million, with the major export items being edible fruits, knitted textile products, cotton, leather products, made-up textile articles, non-knitted textile products, optical instruments, man-made staple fibres, toys and cutlery.

Industry officials said the launch of the direct shipping service will help to boost trade between the two countries and make Pakistani products more competitive in the Russian market. A trade index has found that Pakistan is better suited to supply to the Russian market than Russia is to supply to the Pakistani market. This finding suggests that the Pakistani export industry stands to gain more from a potential free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.