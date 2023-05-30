The missing document of NCA

ISLAMABAD: Although the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated investigation against Imran Khan for trading benefits with a businessman, the key document signed between the UK’s National Crime Agency and the businessman’s family regarding an out-of-court settlement of 140 million pounds is still missing.

The NAB has tried to obtain it through NCA without success. Earlier, the government made an unsuccessful attempt. The NCA initially agreed to share it informally with the NAB as the graft bodies of both the countries tend to exchange information with each other but this case is exceptional. The NCA argues, a NAB official told The News, that the out-of-court settlements are strictly confidential and any breach would have legal implications.

The document, which was declared classified by prime minister Imran Khan-led cabinet, doesn’t contain details of the settlement reached between the NCA and the property tycoon’s family, an official, who has seen, it said. This classified document, he continued, is only for keeping the settlement (between NCA and the businessman’s family) confidential. Barrister Shehzad Akbar, Imran Khan’s accountability czar and his lieutenant, Barrister Zia Nasim, are signatories of this document representing the government of Pakistan.

Zia was working in Shehzad-led Assets Recovery Unit and was also involved in making reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. A sub-committee of the cabinet formed by the present government to examine the document had summoned Zia for questioning. He was pressed on to share the details of the settlement signed with the NCA but he expressed ignorance. He said he was only aware of the document (classified by the cabinet) he signed as a witness. Unconvinced, the cabinet committee said it would put his name on the ECL. Before it could be done, Zia flew out of Pakistan that evening.

As the matter was taken up by the NAB, it also started the search of the primary document – the settlement reached between the NCA and the businessman’s family. The officer who was cabinet secretary in December 2019 when it classified the other document, had passed away. His successor was also approached and he denied having the possession of the wanted document. It was after this failure the NAB approached NCA which initially consented to sharing details informally but later backed out citing the legal implications.

Instead of sharing the settlement agreement, the NCA provided some details while responding to a NAB letter. In it, there was a mention of ‘recovery’ from the businessman. The money recovered from the businessman’s family in London in November 2019 was approximately £150 million, according to the NCA letter to NAB. “All of this money was transferred to an account administered by the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. A further asset, No 1 Hyde Park Place, London is about to be sold for £40 million. After disbursement, including UK tax, the remainder will be transmitted to the same Supreme Court account,” reads an NCA letter of November 9, 2021.

However, a reply submitted to NAB by Barrister Shehzad Akbar is in contradiction to the NCA stance. As it is clear from the NCA letter that the money was ‘recovered from the businessman’s family, Shehzad suggests in his reply as if the businessman’s family voluntarily repatriated funds to Pakistan. “It is important to mention here that the money was frozen based on Assets Freezing Order (AFO) secured by NCA, however, the money was never forfeited by the NCA,” he said in a reply of May 17 this year to NAB’s questions.

Asked how NAB would obtain the settlement agreement reached between the NCA and the businessman’s family, the official said that it could press on the businessman for this since his family is party in this case. Months before Imran Khan, he had appeared before NAB to answer questions. However, in most of the cases, he sought time and requested for written questions which, he said, he would answer through his lawyer, Salman Aslam Butt who is also very close to the top functionaries of the present government. He was attorney general during the Nawaz Sharif government.