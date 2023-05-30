Stocks end higher as investors bet on bonuses

Stocks finished higher on Monday as investors anticipated an announcement of bonuses by listed companies on a likely tax on reserves in the upcoming budget, traders said.

Reports of a deposit of $2 billion by Saudi Arabia in the State Bank of Pakistan had played a catalyst role in the positive close, they added. The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 375.52 points or 0.92 percent to 41,340.06 points against 40,964.54 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 41,649.14 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41005.15 points. Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities had a bullish day in anticipation of likely announcements of big bonuses by listed companies to avoid an expected tax on reserves in the upcoming budget.

“The aforesaid expectation assisted the market to stay in the green zone through the day,” he said. Najib informed that a buying momentum was witnessed across the board as investors opted to make some trading positions in technology, fertiliser, E&P, and cement sector stocks.

KSE-30 index also increased by 131.53 points or 0.91 percent to 14,663.47 points compared with 14,531.93 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares rose by 178 million shares to 346.349 million shares from 168.481 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs6.423 billion from Rs6.767 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.265 trillion from Rs6.211 trillion. Out of 348 companies active in the session, 204 closed in green, 128 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

According to Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, stocks closed bullish amid reports of a $2 billion deposit announcement from Saudi Arabia to avoid default and revive the IMF programme.

“Easing political noise and speculations in the pre-budget rally at PSX on likely Rs1 trillion PSDP allocation played a catalyst role in the bullish close,” he said. During trading hours, SYS, TRG, ENGRO, PSEL & DAWH contributed positively to the index as they added 167 points, cumulatively. On the other side, NESTLE, NBP & SEARL witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 22 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs202 to Rs8,202 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which increased by Rs85.88 to Rs1,543.54 per share. A significant decline was noted in Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs142 to Rs6,560 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs60 to Rs1,635 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls triumphed at the PSX to begin the week. “The market opened in the green and continued to trade with fervent sentiments as rumours of a possible tax on corporate reserves account made highlights in the market, as the investors opted to add value to their portfolios making the bourse reach an intraday high of 684.59 and eventually close in the green,” it reported. “Throughout the trading day, investors were active across the board as robust volumes were recorded, with third-tier equities dominating the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (+114.7 points), fertiliser (+56.8 points), E&P’s (+53.2 points), cement (+39.9 points), and miscellaneous (+30.0 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 193.894 million shares which closed higher by 16 paisas to Rs1.26 per share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with 10.944 million shares, which closed lower by 22 paisas to Rs27.62 per share Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd., D.G.K. Cement, Globe Residency, Fauji Cement, Silk Bank Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery and TRG Pak Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 69.877 million shares from 221.377 million shares.