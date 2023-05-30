Rupee weakens further in open market

KARACHI: Pakistan’s currency continued to weaken against the dollar in the open market on Monday, increasing the gap between the kerb and interbank exchange rates to almost 26 rupees. The rupee was selling at 311 per dollar, down from 310 on Friday, according to the rates provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. The local unit dropped by 1 rupee during the session. In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 285.42 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 285.15. “Due to a lack of dollars and increased demand, the rupee is losing ground in the open market,” dealers said.

The local unit remains under pressure as dollar inflows have stopped and banks are no longer giving cash dollars to account holders and exchange companies. The deteriorating political scenario has prevented currency holders from selling in the market, according to dealers.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during a televised interview said the government was committed to the IMF programme and “it has shared budget details with the IMF”.

He emphasised that IMF's prior actions had been successfully fulfilled by the government, and half of the funding gap had already beenarranged even before the signing of the staff-level agreement. The remaining funding would be secured once the deal is finalized, enabling the government to unlock additional funding from various multilateral institutions.

“There has been also a lack of communication from the IMF's side, as it has not publicly disclosed the exact requirements of the external funding or its proposals if the government fails to secure the necessary external funding,” said Chase Securities in a note.

“This raises questions about the purpose of approaching the IMF if the country is capable of raising funds independently without the IMF programme. Additionally, government has been discussing about Plan A and Plan B if IMF deal doesn’t go through, the question is what IMF is proposing Plan B for the country if it is unable to arrange the required external finances,” it added. The noted stated that it was unclear if a new programme with the IMF would start with new prior actions or the actions already taken would enough as the current is going to end in June.